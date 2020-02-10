Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Oscars 2020 : Priyanka Chopra shares throwback pictures of her appearances at the Academy Awards; see pics

Feb 10, 2020, 07:15 am IST
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who had become the most searched celebrity during her Oscars debut in 2016, tweeted that she will not be attending this year’s event. Asking the fans who they were supporting, Chopra started a “PC Watch Party” on Twitter.

“Couldn’t make it to the #Oscars this year but I’ll be watching with you! ? Lemme know who you’re rooting for! #PCOscarParty,” she wrote on Twitter

 

While her fans are missing seeing the diva on the red carpet of the Hollywood gala this year, a lot of them picked the 2016 look as their favourite. Some went on to call it “iconic”..

