PM Narendra Modi extends India’s help to China to combat Corona

China staggering with the onslaught of deadly Coronavirus had marked its success in curbing the spread of the disease. The number of new cases registered has reduced drastically over the past two days. But the highest death count after the break-out of the epidemic was registered yesterday. More than 100 were declared dead succumbing to the deadly virus on Sunday.

Indian Premier, Narendra Modi in a letter to Xi expressed solidarity with the president and the people of China over the outbreak of the virus.He expressed India’s readiness to provide assistance to the country to deal with the situation.