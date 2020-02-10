Powerful explosion at Patna home,Neighbors claim it a bomb not gas cylinder

A powerful explosion at a home in Patna left 7 injured. The severity of the explosion was such that the adjacent two buildings were also damaged together with the home. The bang of the explosion was heard a few hundred meters from the site. The blast occurred at a house in the street number one of the Salimpur Ahara of Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

The victim has stated that she had gone to heat some water, when the gas cylinder caught fire,” SSP Patna Upendra Sharma, quoted by news agency ANI, said. But those who gathered at the site claim it as a bomb explosion.”It seems a bomb that had been kept at this house exploded, damaging two houses. Injured people have been shifted to a hospital,” said a local. However, doctors at Patna Medical college have said that victims have superficial burns, not blast injuries.

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), reached the spot immediately and started an investigation.