Railway cancels 50 passenger trains, diverts express trains: Details inside

The Eastern Railway has cancelled around 50 local trains and diverted many express trains. Eastern Railway made this re-arrangement due to the automation work of signalling system in Sealdah main section. The signalling up-gradation work is progressing between Ichhapur and Naihati stations.

The Eastern Railway has cancelled at least 318 suburban EMU trains in the Sealdah section from February 9 to 16. And many express trains were diverted.

Several express trains were diverted via ia the Dumdum Junction-Dankuni route. These trains will now stop at Dakshineswar and Dankuni stations. Some of the trains diverted are Kolkata- Sitamarhi-Kolkata Express, Sealdah-Ballia-Sealdah Express, Kolkata-Patna-Kolkata Express, Gour Express and Gangasagar Express.