“Send ‘Pappuji’ to political playschool”: BJP to Sonia Gandhi

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP advises Congress president Sonia Gandhi to send her son to a ‘political playschool’ so that he learns ‘decency and language etiquettes’. Replying to a question by reporters in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Sunday said that Congress leaders walk with an axe and hit their own feet with it every time they get a chance.

“The Congress leaders walk around with an axe in their hands and hit their own foot with it every time they get a chance. I want to give advice to Congress leaders, especially Sonia Gandhi, to send her ‘pappuji’ to a political playschool so that he can learn the ABCD of politics, dignity, decency and language etiquettes,” he said.