Supreme Court verdict on SC/ST amendment act favors the centre

Supreme Court had rejected the petitions challenging the SC/ST Prevention of atrocities act of 2018 on Monday. The amendment will allow the provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs.The pleas filed in the top court have sought to declare the 2018 amendments to the Act as ultra vires(ruling beyond the power of authority).

Upholding the constitutional validity of the new act, a bench of Justice Arun Mishra, Justice Vineet Saran and Justice Ravindra directed that provisions related to anticipatory bail should be exercised sparingly and in exceptional cases where no prima facie case is made out.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi commenting on the verdict said it is the,”In DNA of RSS and BJP to try and erase reservation”.