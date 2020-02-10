Top Bollywood actress joins KGF: Chapter 2

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is all set to make her comeback in films with the multilingual film KGF: Chapter 2. This was announced by the director of the film Prashanth Neel.Prashanth Neel took his Twitter on Sunday to announce news of Raveena Tandon joining the cast.

The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived!!! A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #RamikaSen In the building. #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/5MTmhz3D8z — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) February 9, 2020

“The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived! A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #RamikaSen in the building. #KGFChapter2,” tweeted Prashanth Neel.

“Absolutely a pleasure to work with the team,” the National Award-winning actor tweeted.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is a sequel to the 2018 period action movie starring Yash in the lead.