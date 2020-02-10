U-19 World cup: Ali Akbar apologizes for Bangladesh team

The scuffle between India-Bangladesh Cricketers which occurred after Bangladesh secured the U-19 world cup title will be slapped as a rough patch in the ‘gentle-mans game’.ICC has ordered a probe and is analyzing footages of the clash and may declare their decision on Monday.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Priyam Garg has termed Bangladesh’s reaction as ‘dirty’.Bangladesh players rushed to the field after the left-arm spinner Rakibul Hassan scored the winning runs in the thrilling match. This provoked the fielding Indian boys and both sides were then seen engaged in a few aggressive exchanges which lasted about a minute. A Bangladeshi flag was reportedly damaged in the process. It was India U19 coach Paras Mhambrey, who finally managed to calm the boys and lead them into the dressing room.

Akbar Ali, expressing regret over the post-match incident, said at the post-match press conference, “We have to show respect to the opponent. What happened, it should not [have] happened.”

“I don’t know what exactly happened. I didn’t ask what was going on. But, you know, in the final, emotion can come out, and sometimes the boys were getting pumped, and emotions were coming through. I’ll say the India-Bangladesh rivalry plays a part, and before the World Cup final, we lost the Asia Cup final to them a couple of months ago,” Akbar said.