U-19 World Cup Final : India, Bangladesh players physically clash after match ; Watch Video

The U-19 Bangladesh cricket team created history by winning the U-19 World Cup 2020 final but there was a bit of controversy after the match as there was a ‘fight’ that broke after the match. The Twitterati quickly got onto their favorite social media platform and voiced out their opinions.

Great scenes as @BCBtigers win the #U19CWC. The crowd and team are so emotional. Sad to see some serious aggro between the teams at the end as the Indians walked off. Incredible moment for Bangladesh cricket though. Understandable they are so intense — Guy Myles (@guybmyles) February 9, 2020

What a shameful act from Indian players and fans .. such a shame .. No sportsmanship. Pathetic.. India should ban from CKTWC next time by #ICC. #indiavsbangladesh #U19CWC — Asif Khoja (@asifkhoja) February 9, 2020

Bangladesh pulled off a stunning three-wicket victory over defending champions India as they clinched their maiden ICC under-19 World Cup title in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Batting first, India had put up 177 riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 88 off 121 balls before a batting collapse saw them cave in to put up the paltry total.

Bangladesh, too, had a mini-collapse with Ravi Bishnoi picking up four wickets to ignite a bit of a hope for the defending champions.However, Bangladesh held their nerves well before going past the finishing line with three wickets in hand.

Rain had halted play for a bit and the Tigers were given a revised target of 170, which they strolled on to in style.

However, an ugly spat broke out between the cricketers at the end of the match as Bangladesh players could be seen engaging in an altercation with the Indian side.

Indian coach Paras Mhambrey could be seen asking his boys to come off as well.

Although it’s not known as to what triggered the ugly spat, it surely did not go down well with the fans on social media who were left displeased with the sportsmanship displayed by the youngsters.