Veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid encourages kid to shout ‘azadi slogans’: Video

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid ignited controversy by encouraging a kid to shout ‘Azadi slogans’ at a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Jamia. This was reported by national media. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The kid can be chanting ” Hum Cheen Ke Lenge Azadi, Tum Kuch Bhi Kar Lo Azadi, Hum Kya Chahte Azadi”. And Salman Khurshid, a senior Supreme Court has been seen cheering as the kid chants the slogans.

The date and venue of the protest is not clear, but a national tv channel reported that the incident took place at Jamia.

Here is the video of the report: