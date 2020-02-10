Veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid encourages kid to shout ‘azadi slogans’: Video

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid ignited controversy by encouraging a kid to shout ‘Azadi slogans’ at a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Jamia. This was reported by national media. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The kid can be chanting ” Hum Cheen Ke Lenge Azadi, Tum Kuch Bhi Kar Lo Azadi, Hum Kya Chahte Azadi”. And Salman Khurshid, a senior Supreme Court has been seen cheering as the kid chants the slogans.
The date and venue of the protest is not clear, but a national tv channel reported that the incident took place at Jamia.
Here is the video of the report:
Shocking video of Salman Khurshid surfaces from Jamia where a child has been egged on to chant 'Azadi' slogans.
Can we Please spare kids from poisoning their mind with Anti-India agenda. #CAA_NRCProtests pic.twitter.com/9pC9vn9nKw
— Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) February 10, 2020
