‘Will not oppose’: RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi reveals Sangh’s stand to conversion to Christianity

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi has made it clear that the RSS will not oppose religious conversion to Christianity through one’s own will. The Sarkaryawah of RSS said this while addressing ‘Vishwaguru Bharat, a perspective of RSS’, in Goa.

RSS will not oppose a person converting to Christianity on his own will. But will oppose when illiteracy and poverty is used to convert people.

” If someone on his own understands Christianity and accepts it then well and good. But you should not take advantage of someone’s illiteracy or poverty to convert them. This is not right. We oppose it. We have no reason to oppose someone accepting Christianity on his own”, said Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi.