1993 Mumbai blasts accused arrested with Pak passport at airport

Gujarat ATS has nabbed 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts accused Munaf Halari Moosa at the Mumbai airport earlier today. As per reports, Moosa was living in Nairobi under an alias Mohammad Anwar Hajri, under a Pakistani passport. He was accused of planting bombs at Zaveri Bazaar.

Moosa was one of the main accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. As per his profile in the CBI database, Musa had procured three scooters and loaded them with explosives. One of the scooters had exploded at Zaveri Bazar, while the other two exploded scooters were recovered from Naigaum Cross Road in Dadar, Mumbai.

As per reports, Moosa was also wanted for in involvement in international drug rackets. He was also allegedly involved in a case where narcotics worth Rs 1500 crores were captured last year.

As many as twelve serial blasts in a span of two hours had taken place in Mumbai on 12 March 1993. The blasts killed 257 people and injured 713 others. The blasts took place at Bombay Stock Exchange, Katha Bazaar, a petrol pump near Sena Bhavan, opposite Passport office near Century Bazaar, Fishermen’s colony at Mahim Causeway, at the basement of Air India Building, Zaveri Bazaar, Hotel Sea Rock, Plaza Theatre, Centaur Hotel of Juhu, Bay No-54 of Sahar Airport and Centaur Hotel near airport.