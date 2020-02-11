AAP leader claims it is announced that Kejriwal is not a terrorist

With a landslide victory for the third time in Delhi, AAP displayed they are deeply rooted in the hearts of Delhiites. The AAP won 61 of the 70 seats cornering the BJP army to 9 seats.The strategy of BJP national President JP Nadda to deploy 220 MPs to election duty making them eat and sleep with colony dwellers did not hit the target this time.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Raghav Chadha hit back at BJP saying that Arvind Kejriwal isn’t a terrorist but a true patriot, and pointed the election verdict as to its proof. Kejriwal’s working for nation-building, the work he’s doing is what constitutes patriotism. What BJP is doing, isn’t patriotism, Chadha added, according to ANI.