Actress Monalisa looks stunning in lehenga : See Pics

Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame is currently busy with the wedding ceremonies of her sister-in-law Riya Rajpoot but she did not leave a chance to look breathtaking for Riya’s special day. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her drool-worthy pictures in lehenga and we are left smitten by her stunning look.

In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a purple-coloured lehenga with intricate embroidery. For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, highlighted cheeks, kohl-ed up eyes and perfect eye makeup. She finished-off her look with bright red lip shade.