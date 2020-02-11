Actress Sara Ali Khan latest photoshoot gallery : See Pics

The starlet, Sara Ali Khan leaves her fans mesmerised with her stunning look in metallic short dress.Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting her film, ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’. She glams up for the same in this gorgeous dress. She appeared on the sets of ‘Dance Plus 5’ with her co-star Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan is looking like a dream in her recent Instagram clicks. The diva has left no stone unturned in making the people drool over her pictures.Sara Ali Khan is donning a gorgeous metallic ensemble that she paired with subtle makeup and curly hair. She also opted for matching heels.

Sara Ali Khan goes all out with her beautiful curly hair that was done by celebrity stylist Adrian Jacobs.