Delhi Election Results : AAP crosses majority mark, BJP improves tally

Arvind Kejriwal-led ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) crossed the half-way mark in early trends with the party leading in 50 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has improved its tally is ahead in 20 seats, while the Congress is yet to open its account.

The counting of votes for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 began at 8 am at 21 locations by the Election Commission in the national capital, spanning 11 districts. The key contest is between Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress is the third main party in the Delhi poll fray. The Delhi exit poll results on Saturday predicted a comfortable majority for the AAP with the BJP at distant second. The overall voter turnout in Delhi elections was recorded at 62.59 percent, as per the Election Commission data.