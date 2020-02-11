Honda launches Dio BS6 in India : Price and Features

Honda has launched the updated Honda Dio which now meets the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. The new Honda Dio has been priced at ? 59,990 and comes with a new design, and a long list of new features, and has a slightly longer wheelbase as well. The new Honda Dio is also offered with 6 years’ warranty – 3 years’ standard warranty and 3 years’ additional optional warranty. The new Honda Dio is offered in two variants – Standard and Deluxe, in a total of seven new colours.

New Honda Dio is now powered by the improved Bharat Stage VI compliant 110 cc engine with programmed fuel injection, and Honda Eco Technology (HET), powered by Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) system, along with slightly updated design and features. Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power system is said to optimise energy output by maximising efficient combustion and minimising friction. The engine is said to be smoother and more efficient, but maximum power has gone down slightly, with the new engine making 7.68 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.79 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm.

Honda’s eSP system incorporates a new silent start ACG starter, which uses the AC generator, eliminating the need for a conventional starter motor, and so there are no gear meshing noises. The engine, along with electronic fuel injection, also gets an offset cylinder, compact weight crankshaft and optimised piston which is said to reduce overall engine friction. The fuel injection system uses six different sensors to provide linear power output. Combustion is said to be improved as well, by what Honda calls the enhanced Smart Tumble Technology.