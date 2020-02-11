Sharp rise in Sensex, Reliance and SBI leaps

Brushing aside concerns of the Corona virus, Indian markets following the cue of global trend surged to heights today. The Sensex rose to 400 points, led by heavyweights like RIL, ITC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and HDFC and SBI, up between 1% and 2%. The broader Nifty50 index was firm above 12,150.

The bullish trend is heavy on the market with China showed signs of first gain over the virus. Though parts of China remain shut the financial hub of Shanghai had significantly more traffic on Monday, while the southern city of Guangzhou said it would start to resume normal public transport. The ripples of Chinese recovery were also felt in the Wall Street exchange overnight.