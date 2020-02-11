Sushmita Sen returns to acting with a web series

Former Miss universe and Bollywood actress Susmita Sen is not active in entertainment industry now. The actress has take break from acting in 2010.Her last release was ‘No Problem’ released in 2010. Then she also acted in a Bengali film titled Nirbaak in 2015.

But now it is announced that the actress is once again returning back to acting. The actress earlier on December announced that she will return to acting back.

The details of the project has announced now. Sushmita Sen will play the title role in a we series titled ‘Aarya’. The web series will be premiered on Disney + Hotstar on March 29.

The series is directed by Ram Madhwani. The shooting has started last year. The web series is set against a Rajasthani background.