This mini muffler man is winning hearts in twitter

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s favourite winter accessory has spawned jokes, memes, and now, an adorable copycat too. As counting began for the Delhi election this morning, the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted an image of a young boy dressed up as Mr Kejriwal, who is contesting for a third term from the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

The photograph tweeted by AAP shows a young boy dressed as the 51-year-old – complete with an AAP cap, a painted-on moustache, a maroon pullover, and, of course, the signature muffler.

“Mufflerman,” wrote the Aam Aadmi Party while tweeting the image, adding a smiley face emoji.