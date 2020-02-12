Air Force fighter plane crashes

A fighter plane of Pakistan Air Force has crashed near the Takht Bhai in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The fighter plane was on a routine training mission. The pilot of the plane has managed to eject safely.

The cause of plane crash is not yet identified. This is the third time since the beginning of the year that a plane of Pakistan Air Force crashed. A Mirage jet has crashed near Shorkot in the last week. Earlier In January two Pakistani pilots were killed in an FT-7 plane crash.