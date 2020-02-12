‘Arvind Kejriwal is a corrupt man, a terrorist’,says BJP MLA

A newly elected BJP MLA in Delhi has called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal terrorist and corrupt man. OP Sharma, BJP MLA from Vishwas Nagar has said this.

” Arvind Kejriwal is a corrupt man, he sympathises with terrorists, plays role of Pakistan Army spokesperson, raises questions on Indian Army and Supports tukde-tukde gang. Indeed, terrorist is the appropriate term for him”, said Sharma.

Earlier senior leader and union minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP MP Parvesh Varma has called Kejriwal a terrorist during the campaign for Delhi assembly election. Verma’s rant earned him a 96-hour campaign ban from the Election Commission. The poll panel banned him for a second time for 24 hours that prevented him from campaigning in the last leg.