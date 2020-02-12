Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS-6 launched: Know price, features

Bajaj Auto has launched its popular motorcycle ‘Pulsar 150 BS-6’. The bike the BS-6 compliant version of Pulsar 150.

The bike is equipped with fuel injection (FI) system. The FIn system is designed to give seamless power delivery and optimise fuel efficiency. The new 2020 Pulsar model comes in two variants – Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 150 Twin Disc. They are priced at Rs. 94,956 and Rs.98,835 respectively. The BS-6 variants are costlier by Rs.8998 from the respective BS-4 versions.

The bike has all other specifications of earlier models like 149.5 cc, single-cylinder, four stroke, two-valve, single overhead cam engine. The bike has 13.87 bhp power.

The bike will available in two colours – Black Chrome and Black Red.