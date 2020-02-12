Commodity Market: Gold, silver prices slips down

In the commodity market the price of precious metals – gold and silver- has slipped down. The price of gold is falling down for the second day in a row. The price of the yellow metal has fell down due the muted global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April fell down by 0.12% to 40,362 per 10 gram. The price of silver futures slipped down too and is trading at Rs.45625 per kilo. On Tuesday the price of gold was slipped by Rs.25 and silver by Rs.500.

In the international market spot gold remained firm at $.1567.62 per ounce. The price of silver also remained firm at $.17.64.

Sovereign gold is trading at a price of Rs.3960 per 1 gram lowered by Rs.5.