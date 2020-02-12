Court delivers its verdict on Muzaffarpur shelter home rape convict

Delhi court sentenced Brajesh Thakur to life long imprisonment for brutally raping many under-aged girls at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. The court ordered him to be kept behind bars up till his last breath for several offences including aggravated penetrative sexual assault and gang-rape of children under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The high profile case was shrouded underneath heaps of legal jargon when on May 26, 2018, Tata Institute of social sciences tabled a report to the Bihar government which resurfaced the pathetic life of the inhabitants of the shelter home.

Former Bihar Social Welfare Minister and the then JD(U) leader Manju Verma also faced flak when allegations surfaced that the husband had links with prime convict Brajesh Thakur. She resigned from her post on August 8, 2018. Besides, women accused — Shaista Praveen, Indu Kumari, Minu Devi, Manju Devi, Chanda Devi, Neha Kumari, Hema Masih, Kiran Kumari — were held guilty of criminal conspiracy, abetment to rape, cruelty to child and failure to report the commission of an offence. Verma, child protection officer of District Child Protection Unit; Vikas, member of Child Welfare Committee; Guddu Patel, Kishan Kumar and Ramanuj Thakur were held guilty of the offences of aggravated penetrative sexual assault under the POCSO Act, criminal conspiracy, rape, gang rape, causing hurt, abetment to rape under the IPC and the POCSO Act, and section 75 of the JJ Act.

Brajesh Thakur was a contestant to elections under Bihar people’s party.