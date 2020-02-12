‘Deoband is the Gangotri of terrorists”, says union minister Giriraj Singh

Senior BJP leader and union minister Giriraj Singh accused the the Islamic Seminary in Deoband is the shelter of terrorists. He said that ‘Deoband is the Gangotri of terrorists’.

” I had once said earlier that Deoband is the Gangotri of terrorists. All most wanted terrorists of the world came from Deoband, including Hafiz Saeed or any of the others”, said Singh.

” These people are not against CAA, they are against India. This is a kind of Khilafat movement” added the union minister.

The Darul Uloom Deoband is an Islamic university in India where the Sunni Deobandi Islamic movement began. It is located at Deoband, a town in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh. The school was founded in 1866 by Muhammad Qasim Nanautavi.