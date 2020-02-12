ISL: FC Goa beats Mumbai City FC

In football, FC Goa beat Mumbai City FC by 5-2 in match in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Ferran Corominas (20’), Hugo Boumous (38’), Jackichand Singh (39’), Coro (80’) scored goals for FC Goa. Rowllin Borges (18’) and Bipin Singh (57’) scored goals for Mumbai City FC. The fifth goal of Goa was the self goal of Mohammed Rafique.

By this victory FC Goa jumped to the top of the point table. The team has 36 points from 17 matches. ATK is in the second place while Mumbai City FC is in the fourth place with 26 points from 17 matches. Bengaluru FC with 29 points from 16 matches is in the third place.