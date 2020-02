Man kills self after wrongly suspected as coronavirus patient

A man from Chittoor district suffering from a urinary tract infection took his own life after he mistook his symptoms for those of coronavirus. 54-year-old Balakrishnayya from Thottambedu village visited the Ruia Government General Hospital on Saturday for a medical consultation. According to his family members, miscommunication with the doctors led him to believe that he had coronavirus.

“We told him that he did not have coronavirus, but he refused to let us near him. He told all the villagers to stay away. He would tell them that their kids would also end up contracting it if they came close to him,” Balakrishnayya’s son told reporters.

According to his son, the man went to Ruia hospital for a checkup, as his heart rate was high. The doctors told him about the problem ‘in their style’, his son said, but Balakrishnayya believed it was coronavirus.

His wife told reporters that the doctors told him he had an infection and told him to wear a mask to avoid contracting other infections. “He didn’t have much awareness. He started to behave strangely on Saturday. And by Monday morning, he killed himself,” she said.

According to his son, Balakrishnayya had panicked immensely, and started to believe he was a threat to the family and the village. “He started slinging stones at us when we tried to go near him. He said he needs to end his life immediately as he was a danger to the village. He told us not to come close and locked himself in,” he said.