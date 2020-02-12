Police killed 17 militants in encounter

In Egypt, police has gunned down 17 militants in an encounter. The Egyptian police has killed the militants in northern Sinai province. The police after getting a tip-off has conducted a raid at a hideout of militants in the El-Arish city, the capital of northern Sinai province.

Egypt has toughened its battle against the Islamic militants in the country. Egypt has launched a nationwide operation against Islamic militants in February 2018 mainly focussing on North Sinai.

Since then around 840 militants were killed in the region. More than 60 security personnels were also killed. On Sunday, seven soldiers were killed and many others were injured in attack by militants on a North Sinai army post. 10 militants were also killed in the atack.