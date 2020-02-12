Statewide bandh called in state

A statewide bandh on Thursday was called by various Kannada organizations. The organizations has called for observing a bandh demanding priority for Kannadigas in employment in the private sector especially in the software industry.

Former Prime Minister H.D.Deve Gowda and former Chief minister Siddaramaiah has extended their support to the band. Also unions of drivers working in Ola, Uber and airport taxi has also extended their support to the bandh.

The Kannada organizations were demanding the implementation of Sarojini Mahishi Committee report which recommended preference for Kannadigas in employment in the private sector. The government has not yet announced holiday on Thursday.