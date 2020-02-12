Terror Funding: Court announces its verdict against LeT leader Hafiz Saeed

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore in Pakistan has convicted the leader of Jamaat ud Dawa and founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hafiz Saeed in two terror funding cases.

The court has sentenced the militant leader for five and a half year and also imposed a fine of Rs.15,000 in each case. The sentences in both the cases will run concurrently.

This is for the first time that Saeed is convicted in a terror case. Saeed is the master-brain of the Mumbai terror attack.

Saeed has been convicted under the Anti-Terrorism Act Section 11-F(2) pertaining membership, support and meeting related to a proscribed organisation and 11-N, 11-H and 11-K.