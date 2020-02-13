14 killed, 25 injured in bus-truck collision

At least 14 people were killed and 25 others were injured in a bus accident in Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad on Wednesday night.

As per police, the accident took place as the private double-decker sleeper bus collided with a container truck. The bus was carrying around 50 passengers and was travelling from Delhi to Motihari in Bihar. The bus hit the the truck from the behind.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh to the next of the kin of those of the state who were killed in the accident. Rs.50,000 will be given to the injured persons for treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the accident.