A R Rahman confirms comeback to Malayalam through this Prithviraj movie

A R Rahman confirms his comeback to the Malayalam film industry with Aadujeevitham directed by Blessy starring Prithviraj. He is composing music for a Malayalam film after a gap of 28 years. His last composition was for Yodha, directed by Sangeeth Sivan in 1992. Yodha was one of his early films. The songs of the film starring Mohanlal, Madhubala and Jagathy Sreekumar were well received.

Rahman himself confirmed that he will be scoring music for Aadujeevitham based on writer Benyamin’s novel. Prithvi enacts the role of Najeeb in the film. Prithviraj is trying to perfect the character of Najeeb posing challenges physically and mentally.