“Beef industry is a ‘huge culprit’ in contributing to global warming”,says Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described the beef industry as a “huge culprit” in contributing to global warming while he batted for adopting a vegetarian lifestyle that would help fight the threat.

He was participating in a discussion on the ecosystem of Western Ghats at the Krithi International book fair, organised by a state government-controlled society here.

“I know that the beef curry is a very important element in Kerala’s diet but there is no doubt in my mind that the carbon footprint of a non-vegetarian diet is greater than the carbon footprint of a vegetarian diet,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He was responding to a query from the audience on the role of veganism in fighting climate change.

“I have always held this view that if you want to do something on global warming, become a vegetarian,” Ramesh said.

He said forests are cut down in countries like Argentina, Brazil and the US to make room for the cattle population which emit climate-damaging methane gas which is a more powerful greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.

He, however, clarified that the choices about the food is a lifestyle issue.

“Perhaps the way we (Indians) use non-veg is different than the way Americans use it,” he said.