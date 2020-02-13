Captain Kohli shocked as posts and profiles of RCB changed overnight

Virat Kohli who is now in New Zealand leading team India expressed his shock when the social media profile and posts of Royal Challengers Bangalore disappeared all at once. The Profile name is now changed to just Royal Challengers and the profile picture is also changed.

Kohli who is also the captain of RCB expressed his discontent in Twitter, “Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. @rcbtweets let me know if you need any help,” Kohli tweeted. The RCB had changed their profiles and posts across all social media platforms.

Other members of the team De Villiers, also expressed shock at the development which came weeks ahead of the start of the 2020 IPL edition. “Folks at @rcbtweets, what’s happened to our social media accounts? ?? I hope it’s just a strategy break. ????” de Villiers wrote.

The move is seen as part of RCBs tie-up with Muthoot Fincorp, who will be the title sponsor for the company for three years. Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, also known as Muthoot Blue is a part of Muthoot Pappachan Group who run the Financial Services industry across the country.