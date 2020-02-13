Emirates Airlines announces flight cancellations: Details inside

Dubai based airline, Emirates Airlines has announced cancellation of its some flight services. Some services to Lagos were cancelled due to adverse weather condition.

As per a statement released on its website the airline has announced that the following flights were cancelled:

EK781/EK782: Dubai- Lagos – Dubai

EK783/EK784: Dubai – Lagos – Dubai

The airline urged all passengers flying from and to Lagos to check the Emirates website for the status of their flights before they travel. The airlines also asked to update their contact numbers to receive the latest information about their flights.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded across Nigerian airports due to many airlines has cancelled their services due to unstable weather. Many flights were diverted to Ghana airport.