ISL: Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC shares points

In football, the match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC ended in a draw in the Indian Super League. . Both the teams will share the point . The match ended in 1-1.

Hyderabad FC get the lead by the goal of Nestor Gordillo in the 39th minute. But in the third minute of injury time Sumeet Passi returned the goal for Jamshedpur FC.

Hyderabad FC in the last of the point table with 7 points from 17 matches. Jamshedpur FC is in the 7th position with 18 points from 17 matches.