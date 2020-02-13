Karnatala Bandh barely affects normal life

The statewide bandh called by few pro Kannada organisations to demand the implementations of a report that recommended reservation in jobs to Kannadigas barely impacted the normal life. Major city like Bangalore and other parts were not affected.

The bandh went peaceful in the early hours except the reported stone incidents at a bus in Dakshina Kannada district.

Public trnasports such as buses and autorickshaws shuttled as usual defying the bandh call given by “Karnataka Sangathanegala Okkoota”, an association of several organisation.

Pro Kannada activists who were in the city rounds appealed the traders to shut their shops in their support.