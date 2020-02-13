Major announcement on school fees made in Dubai: Details inside

A major announcement regarding the tuition fees in the private schools in Dubai has made by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). The KHDA announced that private schools in Dubai will not be eligible for a hike in tuition fees from the new academic year.

This announcement was made after the release of annual Education Cost Index (ECI) calculated by the Dubai Statistics Centre at 2.35%. The ECI is based on indicators that are in accordance with international standards.

The KHDA School Fees Framework draws guidelines for schools to increase fees. This will be depending on their inspection results and ECI. The ECI of 2.35% means that the fees will remain firm for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The KHDA informed that in the last 7 years around 72 new schools were opened and 70,000 additional students were enrolled.