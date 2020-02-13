New ‘Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020’ launched in India: Know features, price

The brand new Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 was launched in India on Thursday.

The new Land Rover is built on the Evoque Transverse Architecture and this make it ready to shift to electric power in the future. The new vehicle comes with BS-6 -compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel Ingenium engines.

The new Discovery Sport stands 4,600 mm in length, 2,173 mm in width (including side mirrors), height of 1,724 mm and has a wheelbase measuring 2,741 mm.

Land Rover has equipped the new Discovery Sport with lane assist system, adaptive cruise control, hill descent control, autonomous emergency braking, roll stability control and driver condition monitor, among others. Six airbags come as standard. The SUV is priced at Rs.57.06 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.