No CMs from other states to be invited for Kejriwal’s oath taking ceremony

The oath taking ceremony of Delhi CM designate Arvind Kejriwal will not see chief ministers from other states. The ceremony will be held on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan and will be a “Delhi-Specific” event, said Gopal Rai, AAP leader, today.

“No chief minister or political leader from other states will be invited for the ceremony that is going to be specific to Delhi. Kejriwal wll take oath with people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership” said Rai.

In the recent Delhi election AAP had a landsliding victory for the third consecutive time with 62 out of 70 assembly seats.