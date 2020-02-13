Release date of ‘ Big Bull’ announced

The release date of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Big Bull’ starring Abhishek Bachchan has announced by the makers of the film. The film comes with a tagline of ‘ The man who sold dreams to India’ is rumoured to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta.

The film directed by Kookie Gulati is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand pandit. The film is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.

Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Soham Shah also play crucial roles in the film. The poster of the film was released online by Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be released on October 23.