Release date of ‘Chhalaang’ starring Rajkummar Rao announced

The makers of the film ‘Chhalaang’ has announced its release date. The film starring Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha in the lead roles will be released on June 12.

The film was earlier announced to release on March 13. The film earlier titled “Turram Khan” is directed by Hansal Mehta.

The film is a social comedy based in a small town in Uttar PRadesh. The film has Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Saurabh Shukla also in the supporting roles. The film is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao has earlier teamed up in four films. The films like “Shahid”, “Citylights”, “Aligarh” and “Omerta” were won both audience appreciation and critical acclaim. Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha earlier starred together in ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ released in 2010.