RITES begins soil test for sea port

The soil test for Machilipatnam deep sea port has begun, the state Transport Minister Pergi Venkatramana said. The Railway consultancy firm RITES has initiated the test.

The Standard Penetration Test (SPT) that would check the soil properties and penetration resistance was being done in six locations in the proposed port aea and three spots under the aegis of the Machilipatnam Urban Devolepment Authority (MUDA), he told reporters.

RITES has been given the task of arranging the estimations and technical studies to start the construction activity, he said adding the state government had also created a Special Purpose Vehicle for the project.

It will come up in an area of 2,800 acres in Tapasipudi village.