Satya Nadella to visit India

Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella will be visiting India by the end of February, said the company today. However, the details of the meeting were not disclosed.

“Yes, Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft, will be visiting India later this month to address customers, young achievers, students, developers and entrepreneurs,” said Microsoft in an e-mail.

As per the sources, he will be her from 24-24 of February and is likely to visit Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. The meeting might be held with the top industrialists and government functionaries.

India is a major market for Microsoft – the tech titan has a significant presence in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

It is also important to mention here that Nadella’s visit is very close to Trump’s visit which will take place on February 24 and 25.

It is Nadella’s first visit after voicing his concerns about the Citizenship Ammendment Act. Nadella had said that he is “sad” about what is happening and would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant create the next unicorn in India.