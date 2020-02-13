Sensex, Nifty open at dismal points

The share market on Thursday fell into dismal rates and slipped into negative zone. The Sensex was trading on lower rates at 51.28 points or 0.12 percent at 41,514.62 in early trade; while NIFTY was at 16.55 points or 0.14 per cent at 12,184.65.

The key indices were red primarily because of emergence of selling in financial and auto stocks.

As a blow to the market sentiments, the government data on Wednesday showed that industrial output contracted only by 0.3 per cent in December while the inflation rate shot up to 68 month high of 7.59 per cent in January on high food rates.

Prior to t he release of IIP and inflation data, the Sensex settled 349.76 points, or 0.85 per cent, higher at 41, 565.90 and Nifty had clocked 93.30 points, or 0.77 percent, gains to settle at 12,201.20 on Wednesday.

Moreover, the Indian rupee was trading lower by 8 paise at 71.41 against the dollar in opening deals.

Simultaneously, the Asian stocks were trading mixed as coronavirus concerns longed to affect the investor sentiments world wide.