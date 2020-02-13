State government to shutter all government aided-madrassas

The state government has decided to shutter all government aided madrassas. The Assam government has made a decision to end the government sponsored religious education in the state.

The state government will soon bring a law to to convert all state-run madrassas and Sanskrit schools into high schools and higher secondary schools, informed Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state education minister.

" These madrassas will function within a regulatory framework. We are bringing a law where government run madrassas have to function under a regulatory framework and disclose the number of students enrolled. They will have to compulsorily teach general subjects along with religious one", said Himanta Biswa Sharma.

” Since the states is a secular institution, it can not fund religious teachings”, he added. There are around 1200 madrassas and 200 Sanskrit schools run by state government.

” As the state government is a secular entity, it cannot fund organisations involved in religious teaching. Private madrassas and Sanskrit tols can continue to run, but we will soon bring law to ensure they function in accordance with a regulatory framework”, said the minister.