Bollywood actress Sunny Leone will act in comedy show in the digital streaming platform. The actress has revealed this to the news agency IANS.

” I can not reveal much about it but it is always exciting to be part of a new project. I really enjoy doing comedy and it is always good to share a laugh or two which puts a smile on someone’s face”, saidSunny .

On the work front the actress has played a lead role in a horror-comedy film ‘Kokka Kola’ recently.