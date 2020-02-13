Teaser of ‘Kaadan’ starring Rana Daggubati-Vishnu Vishal released: Watch it here

The teaser of the multilingual film ‘Kaadan’ starring Rana Daggubati and Vishnu Vishal in the lead roles has been released online by the makers of the film. The film bankrolled by Eros Films International is directed by award winning director Prabhu Solomon.

The film is trilingual and will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film is titled ‘Haathi Mera Saathi’ in Hindi and ‘Aranya’ in Telugu. The film has Robo Shankar, Ashwin Raja, Tinnu Anand and Maaran in supporting roles.

Shantanu Moitra is the music director and cinematography is by AR Ashok Kumar. Bhuvan Srinivasan is handling the edits. The film will be released on April 2.