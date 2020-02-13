TVS launches Ntorq BS6 version in India : Price and Features

Compared to the outgoing version, which had a BSIV motor, the new 2020 TVS Ntorq BSVI version is Rs 6,513 costlier. This is a pretty significant hike in prices and it now remains to be seen if a price hike of almost 10 per cent would affect the popularity of the automatic scooter. Other than the revised engine, there are no other updates on the recently launched model.

Powering the 2020 TVS Ntorq BSVI model is a reworked version of the 124.79 cc single-cylinder engine of the earlier scooter. Specifications are yet to be revealed officially but it looks like there won’t be any change in the performance figures of the vehicle.

For reference, the BSIV version of the TVS Ntorq offered a maximum power of 9.4PS at 7,500 RPM along with a peak torque of 10.5Nm at 5,500RPM. In all likelihood, the carburettor system of the previous scooter has made way for a fuel-injection system. While this would have been the major factor in the steep increase in prices, it’s worth mentioning here that fuel-injection systems tend to offer increased refinement than carburettor systems.

The 2020 TVS Ntorq BSVI model offers a long list of features, including a TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth system, Bluetooth-enabled speedo console, Navigation Assist, Last Parked Location Assist, Incoming Call Alert, Missed Call Alert, Auto Reply SMS, Phone Signal Strength, Phone Battery Strength and Ride Stats. The new-age instrument console even offers lap timer, 0-60 km/h acceleration time and Power/Eco mode indicator.